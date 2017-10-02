Muslim woman forced to remove veil in Austria

VIENNA: Austrian police forced a Muslim woman to remove her veil a day after the ban on full-face veils came into force in the country.

The so-called 'burqa ban' prohibits facial coverings including niqabs and burqas, and also places restrictions on surgical masks, ski masks and clown make-up worn in public. If anyone violates the rules could be fined with a €150.

On Sunday, a Muslim woman wearing a niqab facial veil, which only leaves the eyes uncovered, was seen being told to remove her veil by two police officers in Zell am See, a city south of Saltzburg.

Only under certain conditions, such as 'at cultural events', will people be able to wear them in public.

The legislation was brought in by the outgoing centrist government of Chancellor Christian Kern.

The government said: "Acceptance and respect of Austrian values are basic conditions for successful cohabitation between the majority Austrian population and people from third countries living in Austria."

However, the strong support for the new law could point towards political upheaval in Austria's general election on October 15.