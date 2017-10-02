Mon October 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Ahsan flays elements behind anti-military posts on social media

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that some unscrupulous elements are hatching a conspiracy by making negative posts on social media to pit the government and military against each other to achieve their ulterior motives.

While strongly condemning the move, the minister said that these elements are making negative posts on social media specifically aimed at the military under the banner of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said a malicious propaganda is being unleashed by these elements, but made it clear that such conspiracies would never be allowed to succeed.

Iqbal said the fact that some rogue elements — which are not affiliated with the PML-N — are publishing these posts on various social media channels under the banner of the incumbent ruling party is condemnable and despicable, especially with regard to the ongoing political scenario.

"Such actions are unsettling since people and the Pakistan Army are together in the war against terrorism," the interior minister added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif added that some people through the use of fake social media accounts are trying to create dissent in an environment where the Army is already engaged in maintaining stability in Pakistan.

Asif also slammed the actions of these unidentified elements, adding that they worsen an already tense political scenario.

