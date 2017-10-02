'Judwaa 2' makes Rs 36.65 crore in two-day business

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu's Judwaa 2, has made a huge business in two-day venture, it had a great opening on day one and got phenomenal on day 2.

According to Indian media, the David Dhawan directed film has made a total of Rs 36.65 crore in two-day business after its terrific opening on Friday and is still counting. Judwaa , is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 Judwaa, which earned Rs 20.55 crore on the first day of the weekend, while it managed to make Rs 16.10 crore on Friday.

Arun Dhawan seems to mark 2017 as one of his best years. After the success of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya’, his second film ‘Judwaa 2’, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, released on Friday and it became one of the highest openers of 2017. Since the holiday seasons are on, David Dhawan's ‘Judwaa 2’ has been believed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark on Monday.

While the critics may have panned the film, but the audience who came out after watching the film readily gave Varun Dhawan a thumbs-up.

Varun Dhawan has been lauded by hi fans, saying he is simply great, adding that ‘Judwaa 2’ is the best entertainer. This has been a massive success for Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez too. Their previous films failed to be a massive hit as ‘Judwaa 2’.