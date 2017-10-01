Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Share

Knife attacker wounds eight in Russia

Knife attacker wounds eight in Russia
Read More

Man arrested after knife attack outside Buckingham Palace

LONDON: A man was arrested on Friday after attacking police with a knife outside Queen Elizabeth...

Read More
Advertisement

Two women killed in Marseille knife attack, IS claims responsibility

Two women killed in Marseille knife attack, IS claims responsibility

CAIRO: Two women were stabbed to death at the main train station in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille on Sunday. Islamic State has claimed the responsibility, saying that IS soldier was behind the attack, the group´s Amaq news agency said.

The monitoring group SITE quoted an Arabic language report on the group´s Amaq propaganda agency that cited a "security source" as saying: "The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Marseille... is from the soldiers of the Islamic State."

According to details, one victim had her throat slit and the other was stabbed in the stomach. They were aged 17 and 20. The assailant was shot dead by the soldiers on guard at the station, who police described as of North African appearance and aged about 30, media reports in France.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trial to lift lid on Kim Jong-Nam assassination

Trial to lift lid on Kim Jong-Nam assassination
Negotiating with North Korea a waste of time: Trump

Negotiating with North Korea a waste of time: Trump
Largest fireworks display on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor [Video]

Largest fireworks display on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor [Video]
Clashes as riot police crackdown on banned Catalan vote

Clashes as riot police crackdown on banned Catalan vote
Load More load more