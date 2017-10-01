Two women killed in Marseille knife attack, IS claims responsibility

CAIRO: Two women were stabbed to death at the main train station in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille on Sunday. Islamic State has claimed the responsibility, saying that IS soldier was behind the attack, the group´s Amaq news agency said.

The monitoring group SITE quoted an Arabic language report on the group´s Amaq propaganda agency that cited a "security source" as saying: "The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Marseille... is from the soldiers of the Islamic State."

According to details, one victim had her throat slit and the other was stabbed in the stomach. They were aged 17 and 20. The assailant was shot dead by the soldiers on guard at the station, who police described as of North African appearance and aged about 30, media reports in France.