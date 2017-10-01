29 fans injured as Stadium barrier collapses in France during football match

PARIS: During a Ligue 1 clash between Amiens' and Lille a stadium barrier collapsed, seriously injuring 29 supporters, five of them were critical.

According to details, the incident occurred when fans celebrated a goal by Lille's Fode Ballo Toure, after the incidents the match was abandoned as emergency services have confirmed five serious injuries and 29 casualties in total at Amiens' Stade de la Licorne.

As video shows a barrier at the front of the stand housing away supporters collapsed while fans were celebrating a goal by Lille's Fode Ballo Toure, just 15 minutes into Saturday night's league encounter.

After a lengthy delay the match was abandoned, as emergency services personnel tended to the injured supporters.