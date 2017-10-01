Sun October 01, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

Pillion-riding ban lifted, cellular services restored in all major cities

Pillion-riding ban lifted, cellular services restored in all major cities

KARACHI: The Sindh government has lifted the ban on pillion-riding, which was imposed on security grounds in the metropolis on the eve of Ashura, Geo News reported.

As per details, the ban has been lifted on midnight of Monday, which was imposed for the 8th 9th  and 10th  Muharram on the recommendations of the law-enforcement agencies in the metropolis in pursuance of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for the maintenance of law and order and security.

The ban on pillion-riding was imposed in all major cities across the province on the advice of security and law-enforcement agencies, which.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government has also  lifted the ban on pillion-riding from Quetta after 10 days, as it was imposed from 1st Muharram to 10 Muharram in the city due to security concerns.

Earlier, cellular services were also restored in all major cities, including Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Bhukkur Quetta, and many other cities after the Muharram processions culminated peacefully.

