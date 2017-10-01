Largest fireworks display on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor [Video]

Enjoy the largest fireworks display in 20 years in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor to mark the 68th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China. Nearly 32,000 fireworks were launched from four barges in a 23-minute extravaganza, which thousands of people watched.

The event was also observed across the country. At 6:05 am, the Chinese flag was escorted by guards into the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing. The crowd stood in silent as the national anthem was played, and the five-star national flag was raised.

At the backdrop was a 17-meter-tall giant display in the shape of a floral basket, which holds flowers and fruits such as persimmons, pomegranates, apples, peonies and Chinese roses. It symbolizes a thriving and prosperous country.

Watching the national flag raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square on the country's birthday has been a way of Chinese celebrating the National Day. Some joined the gathering for sightseeing, and others came to express the feeling of patriotism.