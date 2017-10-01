Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

REUTERS
October 1, 2017

Share

Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi on FIFA best player shortlist

Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi on FIFA best player shortlist
Read More

Messi hits four as Barca maintain perfect start

MADRID: Lionel Messi added four more goals to his soaring early season tally as a much-changed...

Read More
Advertisement

Messi strikes twice as Barca beat Las Palmas in empty Nou Camp

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas in a match played without fans following clashes between police and voters in Catalonia over a disputed independence referendum.

League leaders Barcelona tried to have the game postponed, local media reported, but their request was turned down by La Liga and the club announced 25 minutes before kickoff that the game would be played behind closed doors.

Spanish riot police on Sunday burst into polling stations across Catalonia, to try to halt the banned referendum on a split from Spain and Catalan officials said 337 people were injured in the crackdown.

Sergio Busquets scored for the first time in the league in three seasons to give Barca the lead in the 49th minute, leaping to head in a curling corner from Messi.

The Argentine struck his 10th league goal of the season to double Barca’s advantage in the 70th minute.

He barely celebrated the strike, adding to an atmosphere which was more akin to a training ground exercise than a league game.

Messi then latched onto a pass from Luis Suarez to pounce again in the 77th, sealing Barca’s seventh straight win of the league season and maintaining their 100 percent start in the league and Champions League.

Barca lead the standings on 21 points, five clear of Sevilla in second. Champions Real Madrid, who are sixth on 11 points, play at home to Espanyol later on Sunday searching for a first home win of the season in the league.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

India thrash Australia to win ODI series 4-1

India thrash Australia to win ODI series 4-1
Sri Lanka 69-4 at close, struggling against Pakistan in first Test

Sri Lanka 69-4 at close, struggling against Pakistan in first Test
Australia post 242-9 in 5th ODI against India

Australia post 242-9 in 5th ODI against India
Herath´s double derails Pakistan in first Test

Herath´s double derails Pakistan in first Test
Load More load more