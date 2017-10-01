Sri Lanka 69-4 at close, struggling against Pakistan in first Test

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka were struggling in the first Test against Pakistan as they closed the fourth day at 69-4 in their second innings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Kusal Mendis was not out on 16 and nightwatchman Suranga Lakmal was unbeaten on two, with Sri Lanka leading by 66 runs with six wickets intact.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah had figures of 2-25.

Pakistan had made 422 in reply to Sri Lanka´s 419 in the first innings.