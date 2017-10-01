Sun October 01, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

Google to treat shopping rivals equally, in line with EU order

Google opens up parental controlling app Family Link for Android

CALIFORNIA: Tech giant Google has now open up its Family Link app for Android users without an invitation which allows parents and guardians to control what kids can do on a mobile device.

Earlier this year, Google introduced the app but at that time it required an invitation.

Announcing the development, Product Manager Kids and Families Saurabh Sharma, said “kids are the most curious among us, and technology can be an avenue for them to express their creativity and to help them learn” adding that at the same time, we want parents and kids to navigate technology together in a way that makes sense for their family.

“Family Link can help you set certain digital ground rules that work for your family, whether you’re occasionally checking in on your kid’s device activity, or locking their device every day before dinner time,” he said.

Getting started with the app

When you're setting up your kid's Android device, Google asks you to create an account. Enter your kid’s birthday, and if they’re under 13, you’ll be asked to provide consent to create the account. Once that's done, Family Link will automatically be downloaded to your kid's device, and you can choose the apps and settings that you want for your child. Once your kid’s device is setup, download Family Link on your own device, and you can use it to do things like:

  • Manage the apps your kid can use: Approve or block the apps your kid wants to download from the Google Play Store.
  • Keep an eye on screen time: See how much time your kid spends on their favorite apps with weekly or monthly activity reports, and set daily screen time limits for their device.
  • Set device bedtime: Remotely lock your kid’s device when it’s time to play, study, or sleep.
