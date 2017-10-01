Police officer among five injured in ‘terror’ act in Canada

Edmonton, Canada: At least five people including a police officer were injured after a suspect stabbed a police officer with a knife and deliberately plowed into pedestrians on Edmonton's busiest downtown.

Police is investigating the incidents for "acts of terrorism".

Police have taken a 30-year-old man is in custody while a black Daesh flag was seized from a car where the police officer was attacked.

The condition of the officer was stable, however, the condition of the four pedestrians is not known.