Australia post 242-9 in 5th ODI against India

NAGPUR, India: Indian spinner Axar Patel claimed three wickets to help restrict Australia to 242-9 in the fifth and final one-day international in Nagpur on Sunday.

The visitors suffered from a lack of partnerships despite a fluent 53 from opener David Warner after they elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Patel returned impressive figures of 3-38 while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets for the hosts, who have already won the five-match series 3-1.