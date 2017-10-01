Australia post 242-9 in 5th ODI against India

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAGPUR, India: Indian spinner Axar Patel claimed three wickets to help restrict Australia to 242-9 in the fifth and final one-day international in Nagpur on Sunday.
The visitors suffered from a lack of partnerships despite a fluent 53 from opener David Warner after they elected to bat first.
Left-arm spinner Patel returned impressive figures of 3-38 while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets for the hosts, who have already won the five-match series 3-1.
Comments