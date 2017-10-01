Sun October 01, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 1, 2017

Australia post 242-9 in 5th ODI against India

NAGPUR, India: Indian spinner Axar Patel claimed three wickets to help restrict Australia to 242-9 in the fifth and final one-day international in Nagpur on Sunday.

The visitors suffered from a lack of partnerships despite a fluent 53 from opener David Warner after they elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Patel returned impressive figures of 3-38 while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets for the hosts, who have already won the five-match series 3-1.

