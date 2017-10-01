Sun October 01, 2017
Arts

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

World’s biggest art exhibition held in Beijing

CHINA: World’s largest art exhibition was held in Beijing in which artistic pieces from world famous artists remained focus of the people.

In this seventh annual art gathering at the Beijing's National Art Museum, 567 artists from 102 countries, including China, showcased their beautiful and different artistic work.

The exhibition focused on various civilizations and Silk Road, in which more than 600 artifacts were presented.

