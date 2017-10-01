World’s biggest art exhibition held in Beijing

Print Story
CHINA: World’s largest art exhibition was held in Beijing in which artistic pieces from world famous artists remained focus of the people.
In this seventh annual art gathering at the Beijing's National Art Museum, 567 artists from 102 countries, including China, showcased their beautiful and different artistic work.
The exhibition focused on various civilizations and Silk Road, in which more than 600 artifacts were presented.
