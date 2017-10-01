Sun October 01, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

France Auto Show 2017 attracts visitors

Hundreds of famous car manufacturing companies have been taking part in the ‘France Auto Show 2017’ being held at the Lyon exhibition center.

This year, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, BMW, Nissan, Lada, Land Rover, Chevrolet, Jaguar, Ford and Honda have sparkling new vehicles to attract visitors.

At this colorful motor show, vehicles from 50 different car companies have been presented for sale, including electric and driver less vehicles.

Equipped with modern technology, from sports to luxury, two new designs of daily use commercial cars become the center of attraction of visitors.

The motor show will continue till the first week of Oct.

