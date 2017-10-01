Thousands gather in China to mark National Day

BEIJING: Over 115,000 people from across China gathered at the Tian'anmen Square at the heart of Beijing to watch the raising of the National Flag at day break as the country marks the 68th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China, according to Xinhua.

According to the state run news agency the national flag was escorted by guards into the square At 6:07 a.m.

The crowd stood in silent as the national anthem "March of the Volunteers" was played, and the five-star national flag was raised. When the flag spread out at the top of the flagpole, 10,000 Peace Doves were released into the sky.

"At the backdrop was a 17-meter-tall giant display in the shape of a floral basket, which holds flowers and fruits such as persimmons, pomegranates, apples, peonies and Chinese roses. It symbolizes a thriving and prosperous country," report said.

"Watching the national flag raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square has been a way of Chinese celebrating the National Day. Some joined the gathering for sightseeing, and others came to express the feeling of patriotism."