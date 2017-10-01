Two more die of dengue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Dengue claimed two more lives on Sunday, raising the death toll to 40 across the province, according to Geo News.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU) , two more women who passed away in the provincial capital were resident of Safaid Dheri area.

One of them was admitted to Hyatabad Medical Complex while the other was treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital.





249 people tested positive for dengue out of 1,114 who came for checkup on Sunday.