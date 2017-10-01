Sun October 01, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 1, 2017

Pakistan 340-8 in reply to Sri Lanka´s 419

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan were 340-8 at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, still trailing by 79 runs in the first innings.

Debutant Haris Sohail was unbeaten on 31 while tail-ender Yasir Shah was dismissed off the last ball before lunch by spinner Rangana Herath (4-59) for eight.

Azhar Ali (85), Sarfraz Ahmed (18) and Mohammad Amir (four) were the wickets to fall.

