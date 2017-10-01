Now women can issue fatwa in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Shoura Council has allowed women to issue religious decree (fatwa).

The Shoura Council had approved a recommendation, proposed by one of its members, urging the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta – the sole governmental body empowered to issue religious decree in the kingdom - to open independent sections for women.

The move had been approved by 107 votes in the council.

The female muftis will be chosen by a royal decree, Arab News reported.

The Council called on the General Presidency to appoint specialists for the issuance of fatwas, and provide the necessary human and material requirements, asking it to involve specialists in the Islamic Shariah sciences in some of its works.

The Council also called for the establishment of Ifta-affiliated endowments, and work to develop a mechanism to follow up the implementation of the order to organize the fatwa.

The Shoura Council’s decision was welcomed by specialists in Islamic law and jurisprudence, as well as the majority of the population.

Professor of Juristic Policy at the Naif College for National Security, Saad Al-Quwaie, told Al Hayat newspaper that the involvement of women in Islamic jurisprudence and their participation in scientific activities was one of the key issues in the Kingdom.