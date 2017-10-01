Sun October 01, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

Cellular services suspended

KARACHI: Authorities on Sunday suspended mobile phone services in all the major cities of the country for the third consecutive day as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashura.

The services were suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Peshawar,  Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Bhukkur Quetta, and many other cities on Friday and Saturday and restored late in the night after the Muharram processions culminated.

Internet services were also observed to have been disrupted in some areas of Karachi.

In view of Muharram processions, Karachi traffic police has announced alternate routes and traffic arrangements for the next three days.

Pillion riding has been banned across Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of all their staff members for Sunday to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura.

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to ensure security. The army on Saturday said 27 suspected terrorists were arrested in raids carried out in different parts of the Punjab and the federal capital. 

