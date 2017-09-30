A380 superjumbo makes emergency landing in Canada: Air France

PARIS: An Air France A380 superjumbo passenger jet travelling from Paris to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in eastern Canada on Saturday following "serious damage" to one of its four engines, the airline said.

"Flight 066 landed without further damage at the Goose Bay military airport in Canada and all of the 520 people on board were evacuated with no injuries," an Air France spokesman in Paris told AFP.

The double-decker, wide body aircraft was re-routed as it passed over Greenland, landing in Goose Bay at 1542 GMT, the spokesman said.

The landing went off "normally" for the jetliner carrying 496 passengers and 24 crew members, the spokesman said. The airline was exploring options to get the passengers to the United States.

Video and photo images posted on social media, apparently by passengers or their relatives, showed extensive damage to the front of the outer starboard engine, with part of its external cowling stripped away.

Air France operates 10 Airbus A380s, which are the largest passenger planes in the world.

Their version of the craft uses GP7200 engines, a giant turbofan built by General Electric and Pratt and Whitney of the US.

Goose Bay is a base operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force but is also a designated standby airport for diverted transatlantic flights.