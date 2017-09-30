Five terrorists killed in CTD operation in Lahore

LAHORE: Five terrorists were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) near the Sigian Bridge on Saturday.

However, three terrorists managed to escape from the scene and a search operation is being carried out to trace them.

Among the terrorists killed in the operation, one was identified as Zarrar.

The CTD claimed to recover explosives, arms and motorcycle in the operation

According to spokesman of CTD, the terrorists belonged to a banned organization.