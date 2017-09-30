Jamaat-e-Islami opens election cell in Karachi for General Elections 2018

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter on Saturday set up an election cell for the upcoming General Elections 2018.

The JI has sought names of candidates for the national and provincial assemblies for the next general elections.

The party has directed its workers to recommend at least three names for each constituency, which would be forwarded to the Karachi Shura after approval from the respective district shura.

Sources said that the final list of candidates would be announced after approval from the central parliamentary board.