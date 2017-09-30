Thousands of people joined hands to form China’s national flag

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chinese people have adopted a unique style to celebrate their national day by forming a human national flag.
The event was held in connection with the arrival of China's national day, in which thousands of people gathered and formed a wall of Chinese flag.
About 3,750 people formed a spectacular 44.96 meters long and 31.4 meters wide flag.
The China’s national day will fall on Oct 1.
Comments