Sat September 30, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Thousands of people joined hands to form China’s national flag

Chinese people have adopted a unique style to celebrate their national day by forming a human national flag.

The event was held in connection with the arrival of China's national day, in which thousands of people gathered and formed a wall of Chinese flag.

About 3,750 people formed a spectacular 44.96 meters long and 31.4 meters wide flag.

The China’s national day will fall on Oct 1.

