Petrol price reaches Rs73.5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced Rs2 per litre increase in petrol price, making it Rs73.5 per litre.

The revised prices of petroleum products will come into effect from Oct 1.

According to a notification, prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and light-speed diesel (LSD) have been raised by Rs2. Now the HSD would be sold at Rs79.4 per litre while LSD at Rs46 per litre.

Price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs4 per litre. Now the new kerosene price would be Rs48 per litre.