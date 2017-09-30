Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Petrol price reaches Rs73.5 per litre

Petrol price reaches Rs73.5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced Rs2 per litre increase in petrol price, making it Rs73.5 per litre.

The revised prices of petroleum products will come into effect from Oct 1.

According to a notification, prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and light-speed diesel (LSD) have been raised by Rs2. Now the HSD would be sold at Rs79.4 per litre while LSD at Rs46 per litre.

Price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs4 per litre. Now the new kerosene price would be Rs48 per litre.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Oil prices likely to surge

Oil prices likely to surge
Ford 'welcomes' Saudi women to driver’s seat in new ad

Ford 'welcomes' Saudi women to driver’s seat in new ad
World's longest low-cost flight launched by Norwegian

World's longest low-cost flight launched by Norwegian
Millionaires' wealth reached record $63.5 trillion globally in 2016

Millionaires' wealth reached record $63.5 trillion globally in 2016
Load More load more