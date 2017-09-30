9th Muharram being observed with religious fervour across country

KARACHI: Mourners across the country have been paying homage on Saturday to the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in the tragedy of Karbala.

In this connection, 9th Muharram processions are being taken out in all major cities.

In Karachi, the procession was emerged from Nishtar Park at 12 pm and it would conclude at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian.

More than 6,000 police personnel have been deployed on the procession routes.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was monitoring the procession.

In Lahore, the procession came out from Islampura under the foolproof security of police, elite force and Rangers.

Ulema and Zakireen are shedding light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his great companions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Special traffic plan for the processions have also been chalked out by the local administrations.