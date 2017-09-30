Sat September 30, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Ex-Indian PM Vajpayee's name removed from voter’s list

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name has been removed from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation voter list.

An official said that as per the rules if a person hasn’t been living at the listed adddress for over six months, then his name would be struck off the voter list.

“The former PM hasn’t been living here since 2004. As per rule if a person doesn’t live at local address for over six months, name is removed,” he added.

Earlier this year, the former Indian PM did not cast his vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The 92-year-old leader has not voted in a single election since the 2004 general election.

