Sat September 30, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 30, 2017

Azhar Ali joins Pakistan´s 5,000 Test club

ABU DHABI: Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs in the longer format during the third day´s play in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The 32-year-old beceme the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32.

Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord´s in Pakistan´s neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.

He became the first century maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year.

He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests in 2016, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne.

Younis Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in 118 Tests.

 

