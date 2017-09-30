Azhar Ali joins Pakistan´s 5,000 Test club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs in the longer format during the third day´s play in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
The 32-year-old beceme the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32.
Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord´s in Pakistan´s neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.
He became the first century maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year.
He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests in 2016, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne.
Younis Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in 118 Tests.
