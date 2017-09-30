Sat September 30, 2017
September 30, 2017

Army says 27 suspects arrested in raids

RAWALPINDI: 27 suspects have been arrested and cache of illegal weapons recovered from their custody in intelligence based operations jointly carried out by paramilitary troops and other law enforcement agencies, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday.

In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, the Director General of army's media wing said the Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is ensuring maintenance of law and order.

He said the Rangers along with Police have carried out patrolling/flag marches in important areas of major cities and Quick Reaction Forces have been placed near sensitive areas.

"Extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) are being carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan," said he.

Moreover, thousands of security personnel have been deployed across the country as part of security arrangements for Ashura processions.

The authorities have suspended mobile phone services in major cities of the country.

 

