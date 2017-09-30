Sana Mir sacked from ODI captaincy, Bismah Maroof to lead

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday sacked Sana Mir from women ODI team's captaincy and named Bismah Maroof as the new skipper.

The decision was taken after national women cricket team's dismal performance in the recently concluded World Cup, said a press release issued here.

The PCB reviewed reports of coach, captain, chief selector and manager and also interviewed the manager, captain and general manager women cricket after which the steps were taken.

The PCB also removed general manager women cricket and an advertisement would be given in newspaper to appoint the new GM.

Anew team manager will be appointed in due course meanwhile Ayesha Ashhar had been given the interim charge of women wing.

The PCB said Sana would be eligible for selection as a player in both formats (ODI & T20) while Bismah had been given the charge of ODI in addition to her current position as Twenty20 captain.

The PCB also disbanded the selection committee.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi said these are well thought out decisions taken after a comprehensive internal review.

"We will transform women cricket into a well-knit unit both on field and at the management level," he said.

Sethi also praised Sana for her great contributions towards Pakistan's women cricket.

"Sana has played an instrumental role for women's cricket in Pakistan. She has led the team with great respect and had always used her best abilities to serve women's team," he said.