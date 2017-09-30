Sat September 30, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Iceberg four times the size of Manhattan breaks off Antarctica

A huge iceberg broke off Antarctica recently. The iceberg is reported to be four times the size of the Manhattan,  the most densely populated borough of New York City in the United States.

The iceberg break  involved a chunk measuring close to 100 square miles.

The ice berg broke off from the Pine Island glacier which, according to scientists, loses an estimated of 45 billion tons of ice every year.

According to experts, warm waters are the reason behind the thinning of icebergs and the breaking off.

This is the fifth time such a huge iceberg has broken off since the year 2000.

 

