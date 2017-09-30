Sat September 30, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Hundreds of clowns take part in Festival of Laughter

Professionals clowns from all over Latin America gathered in El Salvador’s capital to inaugurate the sixth Festival of Laughter.

Every year this festival is held to bring smiles to people’s faces. Professional clowns dress up in interesting and unique attires to entertain the public. They share magic tricks, smiles, fun and laughter. They also learn new entertainment tricks from each other.

Every joker at the festival puts up his/her own unique show. Every year adults and children take part in this festival as it serves as a great entertainment and relaxation from the daily hectic life.

