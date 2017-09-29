Oil prices likely to surge

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has forwarded the summary to Ministry of Petroleum for increasing the prices of petroleum products, Geo News reported.

Ogra has recommended that the price of petrol should be raised by Rs 2.36 per litre while high speed diesel by Rs 2.20 per litre.

However, Ogra has recommended the increase of Rs 14.10 per liter in the prices of light speed diesel, while Rs 19.30 per litre suggested to raise in kerosene oil prices.

The final prices would be decided by Prime Minister Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi and they would be announced by the Finance Ministry. The changed prices would come into effect from midnight, October 1, 2017.