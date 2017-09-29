Fri September 29, 2017
Business

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

High prices spoil joy of Eid shopping
Oil prices fall on supply concerns as U.S. rig count rises

SINGAPORE: Oil futures dipped in early Asian trade on Monday on worries about global oversupply...

Oil prices likely to surge

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has forwarded the summary to Ministry of Petroleum for increasing the prices of petroleum products, Geo News reported.

Ogra has recommended that the price of petrol should be raised by Rs 2.36 per litre while high speed diesel by Rs 2.20 per litre.

However, Ogra has recommended the increase of Rs 14.10 per liter in the prices of light speed diesel, while Rs 19.30 per litre suggested to raise in kerosene oil prices.

The final prices would be decided by Prime Minister Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi and they would be announced by the Finance Ministry. The changed prices would come into effect from midnight, October 1, 2017.

