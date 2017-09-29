Fri September 29, 2017
September 30, 2017

Trump´s health secretary resigns over use of costly private jets

WASHINGTON: Trump´s embattled Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price on Friday offered his resignation, amid a scandal over his use of costly private jets for multiple government business trips,  which was accepted by President," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement

According to International media, President Donald Trump´s health minister was forced to leave the US administration Friday, amid a scandal over his use of costly private jets for government trips, even to fly distances often as short as from Washington to Philadelphia. The cost for the trips ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

