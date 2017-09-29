Fri September 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 30, 2017

Civil, military leaders term Indian ceasefire violations ‘deplorable’

Civil, military leaders term Indian ceasefire violations ‘deplorable’
Soldier among three martyred in Indian shelling across LOC

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Indian forces once again committed ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) late Friday, which resulted in martyrdom of a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and two civilians.

According to details, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Rakh Chikri area of Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, in which they targeted civilian population through heavy weapons. ISPR statement said.

ISPR added that army patrol assisting evacuation of civilian casualties also came under Indian firing resulting into the martyrdom of Naib Subedar Nadeem while 3 soldiers got injured.

It was second ceasefire violation by Indian forces during the last 72 hours.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively and inflicted casualties and heavy losses on the Indian posts from where the firing originated, the statement said and added the Indian forces deliberately targeted the civil population with heavy weapons, including mortars. 

