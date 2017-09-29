Avatar sequels to cost filmmakers over $1 billion

Mustering a lot of hype and anticipation, world’s first 3-dimensional movie Avatar is one of Hollywood’s highest grossing movies ever, not to forget most expensive too.

However, sources revealed that the next four Avatar sequels will cost over $1 billion!

With its first part released in 2009, the sequels of Avatar have a whopping budget of approximately $250 million each.

As if this was not enough, director James Cameron wants to develop a new, glasses-free 3-D technology for his movie that does not exist as yet.

The first sequel of Avatar will hit cinemas worldwide in 2020.