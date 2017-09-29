Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Avatar sequels to cost filmmakers over $1 billion

Mustering a lot of hype and anticipation, world’s first 3-dimensional movie Avatar is one of Hollywood’s highest grossing movies ever, not to forget most expensive too.

However, sources revealed that the next four Avatar sequels will cost over $1 billion!

With its first part released in 2009, the sequels of Avatar have a whopping budget of approximately $250 million each.

As if this was not enough, director James Cameron wants to develop a new, glasses-free 3-D technology for his movie that does not exist as yet.

The first sequel of Avatar will hit cinemas worldwide in 2020.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan struggles between work and love for his son

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan struggles between work and love for his son
Priyanka Chopra makes it to Forbes’ top 10 highest paid actresses

Priyanka Chopra makes it to Forbes’ top 10 highest paid actresses
Karan Johar hints new film with Ranbir

Karan Johar hints new film with Ranbir
Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjani pairing up with John Cena in new movie

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjani pairing up with John Cena in new movie
Load More load more