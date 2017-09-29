Avatar sequels to cost filmmakers over $1 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mustering a lot of hype and anticipation, world’s first 3-dimensional movie Avatar is one of Hollywood’s highest grossing movies ever, not to forget most expensive too.
However, sources revealed that the next four Avatar sequels will cost over $1 billion!
With its first part released in 2009, the sequels of Avatar have a whopping budget of approximately $250 million each.
As if this was not enough, director James Cameron wants to develop a new, glasses-free 3-D technology for his movie that does not exist as yet.
The first sequel of Avatar will hit cinemas worldwide in 2020.
