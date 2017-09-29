Norwegian Airlines launches world’s cheapest, longest flight

Norwegian Airlines has introduced its first-ever longest and cheapest flight designed to travel all the way from London to Singapore airport in just one go.

In a direct trip, this brilliant 12-hour-and-45-minute flight travels for a continuous 6,764 miles without a halt.

Remarkable, fastest and one of a kind, this flight offers the cheapest travelling opportunity to its passengers.

Moreover, Boeing 787-9 aircraft are to be used for this flight, which are equipped with latest facilities, as shown in the video.

The cost of one-way ticket of this flight ranges from £149.90 to 699.90 pounds, making the latter the most expensive ticket as it offers a complimentary room to the passenger, full of various services.