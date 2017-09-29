Norwegian Airlines launches world’s cheapest, longest flight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Norwegian Airlines has introduced its first-ever longest and cheapest flight designed to travel all the way from London to Singapore airport in just one go.
In a direct trip, this brilliant 12-hour-and-45-minute flight travels for a continuous 6,764 miles without a halt.
Remarkable, fastest and one of a kind, this flight offers the cheapest travelling opportunity to its passengers.
Moreover, Boeing 787-9 aircraft are to be used for this flight, which are equipped with latest facilities, as shown in the video.
The cost of one-way ticket of this flight ranges from £149.90 to 699.90 pounds, making the latter the most expensive ticket as it offers a complimentary room to the passenger, full of various services.
