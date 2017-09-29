Zakaria says US considers Pakistan as important country of region

ISLAMABAD: The United States considers Pakistan an important country in the region, a spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Nafees Zakaria while speaking on state-run television said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held important meetings on sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session with high-ranking officials of various countries.

The PM's meeting with vice-president of United States was very important, and both the countries wanted to engage each other, he said.

He added that Pakistan had played a key role in assisting Afghanistan both financially and domestically.

Zakaria said that Pakistan had been hosting a huge number of Afghan refugees for decades, which have put a heavy burden on our economy.

More than one million Afghan students were studying in Pakistani institutions and many had gone back after getting the education, he said.

Zakaria said there were no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan, adding that the country has denied earlier allegations in this regard.

Afghanistan is the country where these safe havens existed, he added.

He also said that Afghan government did not have its control over its 40 percent area.