Fri September 29, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Indonesia’s volcano releases ash, smoke

A volcano in Indonesia has started discharging plenty of ash and thick smoke.

The Mount Sinabung in Sumatra became active on Wednesday.

Smoke and ash released from the volcano is visible from distant areas.

The discharged elements from the volcano have covered nearby areas.

Meanwhile, fears of another volcano Mount Agung’s eruption in Bali have also escalated.

