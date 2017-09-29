Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Arts

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

American artist draws on canvas with one stroke

A unique US artist is expert in drawing sketches without lifting her pen off the paper.

Katy based in Portland city begins at the centre of her page and goes on to draw the entire drawing in a single go.

The American artist has made some amazing sketches.

Her drawings have been exhibited in various exhibitions and her art is known as one-stroke-art.

These drawings have precision and elegance and look whimsical.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Arts

"I try and slow people down" says British artist Sacha Jafri
Amazing street drummer wows people in Tokyo

Amazing street drummer wows people in Tokyo
Mackley’s recent work, “Descent

Mackley’s recent work, “Descent" to be exhibited in US
Ghanaian artist turns coin into artwork

Ghanaian artist turns coin into artwork
Load More load more