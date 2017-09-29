American artist draws on canvas with one stroke

Print Story
A unique US artist is expert in drawing sketches without lifting her pen off the paper.
Katy based in Portland city begins at the centre of her page and goes on to draw the entire drawing in a single go.
The American artist has made some amazing sketches.
Her drawings have been exhibited in various exhibitions and her art is known as one-stroke-art.
These drawings have precision and elegance and look whimsical.
