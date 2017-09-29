Fri September 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

PM Abbasi chairs NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday chaired a national security committee (NSC) meeting here.

The prime minister, sources said, took into confidence the committee about his recent US visit and important meetings he held there.

The meeting deliberated on the new US policy and Pakistan’s strategy.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the regional situation, including efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

On the occasion, the DG ISI briefed the prime minister on the anti-terrorist operations being carried out in the country.

