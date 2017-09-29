Fri September 29, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 29, 2017

Ton-up Chandimal lifts Sri Lanka to 403-7

Sri Lanka bowled out for 419 in first Test

ABU DHABI: Sri Lanka rode on a magnificent century by skipper Dinesh Chandimal to post a big 419 against Pakistan on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chandimal remained unbeaten on 155 over 546 minutes with 14 boundaries, which left Pakistan´s bowlers frustrated on a flat pitch.

Niroshan Dickwella made a career best 83 while Diruwan Perera made 33. For Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah and fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets apiece.

