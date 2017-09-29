Ton-up Chandimal lifts Sri Lanka to 403-7

Fri September 29, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 29, 2017

Chandimal ton as Sri Lanka frustrate Pakistan

ABU DHABI: Dinesh Chandimal smashed a brilliant unbeaten hundred to steer Sri Lanka to 403-7 at tea on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Sri Lankan skipper was batting on a punishing 151 and with him Suranga Lakmal was four not out as Sri Lanka progressed from their overnight score of 227-4 with stubborn batting.

Chandimal added 134 for the fifth wicket with Niroshan Dickwella, who made a career-best 83, before frustrating Pakistan further with a 92-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dilruwan Perera.

Perera made 33 as Pakistan´s spin-cum-pace attack had to toil hard for the only wicket of Dickwella in the first session.

The Chandimal-Dickwella stand was only broken in the 22nd over of the day when Dickwella played on to fast bowler Hasan Ali, spurning a good chance to post his maiden hundred.

Dickwella hit nine boundaries and a six during his rapid, 117-ball knock.

Chandimal reached his ninth Test century -- his first in four Tests as captain, and first against Pakistan -- by driving fast bowler Mohammad Amir through the covers for his 11th boundary.

It took him 383 minutes to reach the three-figure mark, ably lifting Sri Lanka from 61-3 when he came on to bat on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has figures of 3-119 in 56 overs.

