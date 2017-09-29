In Beijing, Ahsan Iqbal meets Interpol chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday met with Interpol President Meng Hongwei here.
The interior minister currently is on a five-day visit to China with the view to attend the ministerial conference of Interpol, where he met with Meng Hongwei, who was elected as a president last year.
Meng would serve as president of Interpol until 2020.
Meanwhile, the interior minister also held a meeting, on the sidelines of the ministerial conference of Interpol, with the Palestinian delegation.
Iqbal congratulated the Palestinian delegation on becoming member of Interpol.
Comments