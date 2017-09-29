Fri September 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

In Beijing, Ahsan Iqbal meets Interpol chief

BEIJING: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday met with Interpol President Meng Hongwei here.

The interior minister currently is on a five-day visit to China with the view to attend the ministerial conference of Interpol, where he met with Meng Hongwei, who was elected as a president last year.

Meng would serve as president of Interpol until 2020.

Meanwhile, the interior minister also held a meeting, on the sidelines of the ministerial conference of Interpol, with the Palestinian delegation.

Iqbal congratulated the Palestinian delegation on becoming member of Interpol.

