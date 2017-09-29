Fri September 29, 2017
September 29, 2017

Zardari vows to foil PTI’s plan to change Opposition Leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has called Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah for a meeting in the federal capital for a discussion on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's plan to change the Opposition leader in the lower house of the Parliament.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari and Khursheed Shah would also hold discussion on appointment of new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in their meeting .

Sources in the PPP told Geo News Zardari expressed resolve to foil PTI’s attempt to change the Opposition Leader.

The sources said the PPP leader declared the PTI’s plan as futile efforts.
 
Recently a meeting between the leaders of Mutahida Qaumi Movement the PTI was held conducted on the issue of the change of opposition leader and .
 

