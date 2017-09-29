Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Schumacher-driven Ferrari F2001 F1 car is up for sale

The Ferrari F1 car Michael Schumacher used to win the Monaco Grand Prix and F1 driver's championship in 2001 will come up for sale as a part of RM Sotheby's New York Contemporary Art Evening in November.

Ferrari aficionados: This might be your chance to own one of the most legendary cars in racing history.

The car is a 3.0-liter V10-powered F2001, chassis number 211. It won both the Hungarian and Monaco Grands Prix with Schumacher behind the wheel in 2001, securing his fourth driver's championship (of seven total) and Ferrari's 11th constructor's championship.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Chandimal ton as Sri Lanka frustrate Pakistan

Chandimal ton as Sri Lanka frustrate Pakistan
Man City striker Aguero injured in Dutch car crash

Man City striker Aguero injured in Dutch car crash
Afghan-Dutch girl accuses Imad Wasim of being 'disloyal to her'

Afghan-Dutch girl accuses Imad Wasim of being 'disloyal to her'
Ostapenko sinks Muguruza, faces Barty in Wuhan semis

Ostapenko sinks Muguruza, faces Barty in Wuhan semis
Load More load more