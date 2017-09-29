Schumacher-driven Ferrari F2001 F1 car is up for sale

The Ferrari F1 car Michael Schumacher used to win the Monaco Grand Prix and F1 driver's championship in 2001 will come up for sale as a part of RM Sotheby's New York Contemporary Art Evening in November.

Ferrari aficionados: This might be your chance to own one of the most legendary cars in racing history.

The car is a 3.0-liter V10-powered F2001, chassis number 211. It won both the Hungarian and Monaco Grands Prix with Schumacher behind the wheel in 2001, securing his fourth driver's championship (of seven total) and Ferrari's 11th constructor's championship.