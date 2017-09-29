Three injured in Peshawar explosion

Print Story
PESHAWAR: At least three people were injured in a blast on Ring Road, police said on Friday.
A senior police official said the explosion took place near a private hospital.
The security is heightened in the provincial capital ahead of Ahsuera processions. The police are monitoring the procession with CCTV cameras in the city where educational institutes are closed and business activities remain suspended.
