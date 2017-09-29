Fri September 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Three injured in Peshawar explosion

PESHAWAR: At least three people were injured in a blast on Ring Road, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said the explosion took place near a private hospital.

The security is heightened in the provincial capital ahead of Ahsuera processions. The police are monitoring the procession with CCTV cameras in the city where educational institutes are closed and business activities remain suspended.

 

