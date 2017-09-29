Chandimal´s hundred lifts Sri Lanka to 322-5

Print Story
ABU DHABI: Dinesh Chandimal cracked a fighting century to lead Sri lanka to 322-5 on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Chandimal was unbeaten on a solid 109 at lunch and with him Dilruwan Perera was four not out after Sri Lanka resumed at 227-4 in the morning.
Niroshan Dickwella made a career best 83 and helped Chandimal add 134 for the fifth wicket.
