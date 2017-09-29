Fri September 29, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 29, 2017

Karunaratne, Chandimal lift Sri Lanka from 61-3 to 227-4

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series: Both captains express high hopes

ABU DHABI: As the first match of the two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka starts on...

Chandimal´s hundred lifts Sri Lanka to 322-5

ABU DHABI: Dinesh Chandimal cracked a fighting century to lead Sri lanka to 322-5 on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chandimal was unbeaten on a solid 109 at lunch and with him Dilruwan Perera was four not out after Sri Lanka resumed at 227-4 in the morning.

Niroshan Dickwella made a career best 83 and helped Chandimal add 134 for the fifth wicket.

