Karan Johar hints new film with Ranbir

Bollywood director Karan Johar has given a film's contract as a gift to the chocolate hero Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of latter’s 35th birthday.

While the whole world wished Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday on September 28, 2017, the renowned filmmaker took to his Twitter account and announced a new project with Ranbir.

Johar congratulated Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter and wrote, “We have had a super run with this magical talented boy! #wakeupsid #YJHD #ADHM and now soon coming up is………..” The message has indeed left the fans curious but has indicated that the project might be untitled now.

The filmmaker shared a selfie with Ranbir on Instagram and the announcement of the new project is surely a birthday gift for the actor. The picture had the caption, “Happy birthday to this crazy, talented and full of love boy!!!”