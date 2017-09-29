Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Karan Johar hints new film with Ranbir

Bollywood director Karan Johar has given a film's contract as a gift to the chocolate hero Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of latter’s 35th birthday.

While the whole world wished Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday on September 28, 2017, the renowned filmmaker took to his Twitter account and announced a new project with Ranbir.

Johar congratulated Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter and wrote, “We have had a super run with this magical talented boy! #wakeupsid #YJHD #ADHM and now soon coming up is………..” The message has indeed left the fans curious but has indicated that the project might be untitled now.

The filmmaker shared a selfie with Ranbir on Instagram and the announcement of the new project is surely a birthday gift for the actor. The picture had the caption, “Happy birthday to this crazy, talented and full of love boy!!!”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjani pairing up with John Cena in new movie

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjani pairing up with John Cena in new movie
Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev in new biopic

Ranveer Singh to play Kapil Dev in new biopic
‘Darkest Hour’ trailer: Gary Oldman transformed in Winston Churchill drama

‘Darkest Hour’ trailer: Gary Oldman transformed in Winston Churchill drama
World’s first oil painted movie: Trailer of Loving Vincent released

World’s first oil painted movie: Trailer of Loving Vincent released
Load More load more