Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjani pairing up with John Cena in new movie

Pakistani-American actor, Kumail Nanjani will be sharing screen with John Cena in an upcoming action/comedy movie.

John Cena and Kumail Nanjani are teaming up to play police officers who develop a grudging respect (and fondness) for each other in a movie from Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer.

Fleischer lined up the project, still untitled, in 2016, when it was announced that he was making a kind of ‘Cops’ and ‘Lethal Weapon hybrid’.

Cena and Fleischer have collaborated before on the mockumentary ‘Tour De Pharmacy’. Nanjiani previously made news for his famous character in ‘The Big Sick’, ‘Fist Fight’ and ‘The Silicon Valley’.