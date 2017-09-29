Fri September 29, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

War fought with harmless weapons in Australia  

Although wars don’t bring anything other than destruction, a unique war recently fought in Australia delighted the fighters.

The participants of Boxwars event enjoyed it because they were not confronting opponents laced with lethal fire arms.

Boxwars is a fast-growing entertainment phenomenon that takes the childhood pastime of playing with cardboard boxes to a whole new level.

Participants use reclaimed cardboard to create the full range of battle gear like armor, weapons, monster trucks, tanks, gigantic animals, and more.

