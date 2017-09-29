War fought with harmless weapons in Australia  

Print Story
Although wars don’t bring anything other than destruction, a unique war recently fought in Australia delighted the fighters.
The participants of Boxwars event enjoyed it because they were not confronting opponents laced with lethal fire arms.
Boxwars is a fast-growing entertainment phenomenon that takes the childhood pastime of playing with cardboard boxes to a whole new level.
Participants use reclaimed cardboard to create the full range of battle gear like armor, weapons, monster trucks, tanks, gigantic animals, and more.
